Land Rover BAR looking to move recycling goalposts

Picture: Lloyd Images
Picture: Lloyd Images
LAND Rover BAR has teamed up with a technology firm to make sure components from its racing boats can be recycled.

The team is working alongside ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd (ELG) to ensure that the carbon fibre process waste and end-of-use components from their America’s Cup test and race boats are recycled as far as possible, to promote the most economic and environmentally efficient use of this valuable material.

Manufacturing manager at Land Rover BAR Michel Marie said: ‘We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with ELG, and to be working with them and our exclusive sustainability partner, 11th Hour Racing, on carbon recycling.’