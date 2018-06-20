Largest commercial property team is formed

THE largest commercial property transactional team in the Solent region has been unveiled following the merger between Vail Williams and Hughes Ellard.

With the addition of the 27 staff at Hughes Ellard, Vail Williams now has 165 employees and partners nationally – 10 of these will work as business space, retail and leisure and investment agents for the Solent region.

Russell Mogridge, an equity partner at Vail Williams and previous Hughes Ellard director, said: ‘Joining forces means our clients can benefit even further from unrivalled market knowledge and leading service.’