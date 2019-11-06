Have your say

Christmas is coming and it is the time of year when we are starting to think about the festive cards and letters we want to send to people.

For workers at Royal Mail it is the busiest time of year, and there are recommended last posting dates for people who want to make sure their cards arrive at their destination before December 25.

Last posting dates for Christmas 2019. Picture: Shutterstock

Parcelforce and Royal Mail also offer a range of international delivery to more than 200 countries across the world, so if you are sending post abroad it is even more important to keep an eye on the posting dates.

Here are the important dates you need to know:

Royal Mail dates

For 2nd class and 2nd class Signed For – last recommended posting date is Wednesday December 18

For 1st class and 1st class Signed For – last recommended posting date is Friday December 20

For Special Delivery Guaranteed – last recommended posting date is Monday December 23

For the full list of international posting dates go to the Royal Mail website.

Parcelforce dates

Timed services express9, express10, expressAM, expressPM – send by Monday December 23

Next day services express24 – send by Monday December 23

Two day services express48 – send by Friday December 20

There may be extended delivery times for outlying areas. For the complete list of UK and international posting dates go to the Parcelforce website.