Christmas is coming and it is the time of year when we are starting to think about the festive cards and letters we want to send to people.
For workers at Royal Mail it is the busiest time of year, and there are recommended last posting dates – including letters to Santa – for people who want to make sure their cards arrive at their destination before December 25.
Parcelforce and Royal Mail also offer a range of international delivery to more than 200 countries across the world, so if you are sending post abroad it is even more important to keep an eye on the posting dates.
Here are the important dates you need to know:
Royal Mail dates
For 2nd class and 2nd class Signed For – last recommended posting date is Wednesday December 18
For 1st class and 1st class Signed For – last recommended posting date is Friday December 20
For Special Delivery Guaranteed – last recommended posting date is Monday December 23
For the full list of international posting dates go to the Royal Mail website.
Parcelforce dates
Timed services express9, express10, expressAM, expressPM – send by Monday December 23
Next day services express24 – send by Monday December 23
Two day services express48 – send by Friday December 20
There may be extended delivery times for outlying areas. For the complete list of UK and international posting dates go to the Parcelforce website.