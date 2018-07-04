Law firm advises on deal

Have your say

LAW firm Coffin Mew acted on behalf of long-standing client Hughes Ellard on its merger with Vail Williams - a deal which has created the largest commercial property transactional team in the Solent region.

Hughes Ellard approached Coffin Mew, which has its headquarters in Portsmouth, and the deal was turned around in an unprecedented timescale of just one month.

Hayley Bevis, head of Coffin Mew’s corporate team, said: ‘This transaction is a great success story for the Solent region.

‘Combining vast experience with the highly-regarded reputations of both Hughes Ellard and Vail Williams sends a strong message to the market.

‘With one of the largest specialist commercial property teams in the South, we look forward, with anticipation, to seeing the further success of the enlarged Vail Williams team.’