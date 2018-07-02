Law firm advises travel firm on UK acquisition

Have your say

LAW firm Blake Morgan has advised travel management business Ovation Travel Group on their first acquisition outside of the US.

Ovation has acquired Chartwell Travel, a London travel firm for film and television production companies.

The business will serve as Ovation’s base for corporate travel advisors in the UK.

Stojan Essex and commercial lawyers Michelle Lawlor-Perkins and Niall Daws, from Blake Morgan, which has its headquarters in Portsmouth, advised on the deal.

Paul Metselaar, CEO of Ovation, said: ‘The team at Blake Morgan were consummate professionals.’