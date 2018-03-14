Law firm appoints family specialist to growing team

Have your say

COFFIN MEW has appointed a new partner in its Family team.

The law firm, which has offices in Portsmouth and across the south, has hired specialist family solicitor Julie-Ann Harris to its growing team.

Described by the Legal 500 as being ‘extremely pragmatic’, Julie-Ann joins the firm with a wealth of experience, having worked at other local firms Trethowans Solicitors and Steele Raymond.

Julie-Ann said: ‘I’m delighted to join the talented and respected Family team at Coffin Mew.

‘I look forward to building on the strong reputation that the firm has and working with its knowledgeable team.’