Law firm donates £1,000 to Big Gift Shake Up

A TEAM of solicitors is celebrating the season of goodwill by making a charitable donation.

Trethowans, which has offices throughout the south coast, picked Naomi House & Jacksplace as its nominated charity.

The firm decided to give the campaign a pre-Christmas boost by donating £1,000 to the cause.

Rather than donating toys, people are asked to donate money that will directly fund experiences and services such as play sessions or a place for families to stay while their child is in the hospice.

Jill McDonagh, corporate fundraiser from Naomi House & Jacksplace said: ‘Every child deserves to play and receive first class care, but not all of those we care for can play with regular toys.

‘For many this is an even better way to ensure they have a very special Christmas; full of fun and opportunities to make memories.

‘Shaking up Christmas and donating one of our special gift ideas is the perfect way to support our work.’

Emma Clark from Trethowans’ charity committee said: ‘It’s our pleasure to support the Big Gift Shake Up with this donation, which we know will make a real difference to people using the services of Naomi House & Jacksplace.’