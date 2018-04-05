Law firm in expansion to meet growing demand

THIS month, a no-nonsense solicitor is set to expand her burgeoning business for the first time with a new appointment

Kate Middleton, from Waterlooville, founded Middleton Law Ltd in 2015 with a goal to provide affordable legal advice.

Qualifying as a solicitor in 2008, Kate has advised thousands of clients from all over the UK.

She now welcomes Debbie Poole to the team as an associate solicitor.

Debbie has a wealth of experience in employment law and the pair plan to tackle the firm’s growing demand, assisting employers and employees on issues including redundancy, discrimination, the gender pay gap and bullying in the workplace.

On the new appointment, Kate said: ‘I’m really happy to welcome Debbie to the business,

‘I’m proud that the support of my clients has meant I am in a position to expand and continue to provide untangled specialist employment law advice to businesses and employees for many years to come.’

Debbie said: ‘ I’m excited to be joining Kate at Middleton Law Ltd and I look forward to bringing my experience in employment law to the role to help clients get the best results.’