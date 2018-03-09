Law firm recognised for inclusion and equality

LAW firm Blake Morgan has been recognised for its commitment to supporting lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees with an improved ranking in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index.

The index is described as the definitive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on inclusion in the workplace.

The Portsmouth-based firm climbed 81 places from its ranking in the previous year. Blake Morgan’s Liz Bryne said: ‘Blake Morgan has a long-standing commitment to diversity and equality of opportunity in the workplace, and we are dedicated to ensuring that every team member is equally valued and respected.’