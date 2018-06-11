Law firm retains top title

Have your say

SOLICITORS at Blake Morgan have retained their crown as Law Firm of the Year at the prestigious Solent Deal Awards 2018.

The company, based in Portsmouth, fought off stiff competition from other south coast firms.

The team was praised for its high-quality advice on deals, relationships with the local deal making community and strength in depth of their corporate team.

The awards recognise and celebrate excellence in deal making in the South, attracting entries from banks, private equity houses, advisors and other parties.

James Hawkeswood, of Blake Morgan, said: ‘We are pleased to have driven forward many of the region’s stand-out deals this year.

‘The award demonstrates our commitment to really understanding our clients, their business objectives and providing innovative legal advice that helps accelerate.’