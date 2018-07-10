Law firm’s football support

A LEGAL firm has shown its support for football in the community with a sponsorship deal.

Verisona Law, based at 1000 Lakeside North Harbour, Portsmouth, has sponsored the junior blues membership package, a scheme to promote football to under 17s, run by Pompey in the Community, an independent charitable trust affiliated to Portsmouth Football Club.

Managing director, Sue Ball, said: ‘The number of areas Pompey in the Community covers, and does so with such success, is absolutely phenomenal. It is a valuable asset to the Portsmouth area, has built a fantastic reputation, network and offering and we are delighted to be playing our part in helping it achieve more and more.’

Clare Martin, director of Pompey in the Community, said: ‘We are thrilled that Verisona Law has stepped forward as an official supporter of the work we are doing.’