Law firm’s joy at being named best conveyancer

A LAW firm in Whiteley has been named as one of the best in the country at conveyancing.

Lawcomm Solicitors, in Solent Way, was honoured at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards 2018 in London.

The firm had been short-listed for the award last year, but was delighted to scoop the ‘Best Law Firm for Conveyancing’ accolade this year.

Managing director Bill Dhariwal said: ‘We’re thrilled to receive the winners’ award at such a prestigious event. To be short-listed was an achievement as we were up against much larger firms. To come away with this award is a fantastic achievement.

‘The awards have been an opportunity to showcase our residential conveyancing services to first-time buyers, in particular, our specialist new build, help to buy and shared ownership teams and to raise our profile in this niche area. This team within the firm has expanded and offers a personal service to buyers to help them through the buying process.

‘I hope this award will bring the name and reputation of the firm to a larger audience as we continue to provide a dedicated service to people buying their first homes nationwide. The first-time buyer market is a continuing growing sector in the housing market.’