Law firm team take on annual walk for Naomi House

Ten members of staff from law firm Trethowans took on the Clarendon Way Walk to raise money for Naomi House and Jacksplace
Ten members of staff from law firm Trethowans took on the Clarendon Way Walk to raise money for Naomi House and Jacksplace
Head of corporate, Hayley Bevis, is a finalist for 'Lawyer of the Year' and two deals that her team advised on and completed are in the running for 'Small Deal of the Year ' under �10m.''Picture: Sam Stephenson / Vervate'www.vervate.com

Lawyer celebrates being put on awards shortlist

0
Have your say

STAFF from a law firm took on a 26-mile hike to raise money for children’s hospice Naomi House and Jacksplace.

Ten employees from Trethowans raised more than £2,500 by pulling on their walking boots for the annual Clarendon Way Walk held last weekend.

The team from across their offices on the south coast took on a mixture of the 14-mile and full 26.7-mile distances.

Andrew Mercer, head of the family team, said: ‘There was such a sense of camaraderie among us the whole way.

‘It was tough in parts, with the weather being so hot and our feet taking a pounding, but the thought of raising money really helped keep us going.’