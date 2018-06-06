Law firm team take on annual walk for Naomi House

STAFF from a law firm took on a 26-mile hike to raise money for children’s hospice Naomi House and Jacksplace.

Ten employees from Trethowans raised more than £2,500 by pulling on their walking boots for the annual Clarendon Way Walk held last weekend.

The team from across their offices on the south coast took on a mixture of the 14-mile and full 26.7-mile distances.

Andrew Mercer, head of the family team, said: ‘There was such a sense of camaraderie among us the whole way.

‘It was tough in parts, with the weather being so hot and our feet taking a pounding, but the thought of raising money really helped keep us going.’