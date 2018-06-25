Law firm Trethowans makes property award short-list

LAW firm Trethowans has been named as one of the best in the Solent, being short-listed for a prestigious property award.

The company, which oversees the buying and selling of thousands of homes and commercial properties every year, has been named as a finalist in the Law Firm of the Year category of the South Coast Property Awards. Managing partner Chris Whiteley said: ‘Residential and commercial property deals form an important part of our business here at Trethowans and we’re very proud to be recognised for our excellence in this area. Helping clients achieve a smooth and speedy purchase is reward enough for us but to be applauded by our peers is a real bonus.’

The South Coast Property Awards take place at the Ageas Bowl on July 19.

Trethowans also sponsors The News’ Business Excellence Awards.