Law team named number 1

TRETHOWANS has been named as the fastest-growing legal firm in the UK.

The company, which has offices throughout the Solent and beyond, has been listed number one in The Lawyer. The report ranks UK firms by revenue and shows that Trethowans grew its revenue by 22.6 per cent last year.

Chris Whiteley, managing partner, said he was ‘delighted’ that the firm had been highlighted in the report. The team aim to become a top 100 UK practice by 2020 with a turnover target of £20 million.

Lucy Grey, who heads Trethowans’ corporate work in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, said: ‘Our increasing work in the Portsmouth region is also helping to grow the firm,both geographically and in terms of turnover.

‘The city is full of opportunity and we only see this increasing as we head towards 2020.’