Lawyer celebrates being put on awards shortlist

A PARTNER at Coffin Mew is celebrating after being shortlisted in two categories at the Solent Deals Awards.

Hayley Bevis, partner and head of corporate law, is a finalist in the ‘lawyer of the year’ category.

The accolade is presented to top deals lawyers in the region who have completed outstanding work in the last 12 months.

Coffin Mew, which has offices in Portsmouth and throughout the South, also has two of her deals in the running for ‘small deal of the year - under £10m’.

The winners will be announced in a glittering award ceremony at The Hilton at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton tomorrow.

Hayley said: ‘Being named a finalist is a huge personal achievement. I can’t wait to find out who wins. I’d like to wish the other finalists the very best of luck.’

She added: ‘I’d like to take this opportunity to say how proud I am of our talented corporate team, but most of all to say thank you to our clients, referrers and each and every one of the hardworking, dedicated team members for getting us to this point.

‘The key to our success is the unwavering commitment to bring the best people and innovation together to deliver great results for every client.’