Lawyer up for top accolade

Have your say

One of Verisona Law’s associate solicitors has been shortlisted for a coveted accolade.

Grant Usher is in the running for the Hampshire Law Society’s ‘Junior Lawyer of the Year’ prize.

He has been singled out by the organisation for his achievements over the last year, which include the sale of Portsmouth Football Club to ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s Tornante Group and the management of refinancing a coastal boatyard on the verge of insolvency

Firm Chairman Michael Dyer said: ‘Grant managed an immense Data Room, packed with confidential information and completely mastered it,

‘He dealt with extensive and detailed business enquiries and quickly demonstrated his ability to understand, grasp and deal with complex and specialist issues, making a crucial contribution to the team.’