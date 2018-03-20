Leading industry figures wanted for Solent board

TOP industry leaders are being invited to join an organisation bidding to make business boom.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership wants people to join its board of directors.

The LEP is responsible for shaping the economic strategy in the region, and coming up with sweeping economic and industrial plans.

Each year the organisation, overseen by figures from industry, education and politics, spends millions of pounds to help create new jobs and enable homes to be built.

The LEP is currently delivering a growth programme valued at over £1.8bn supported by a £244m investment from the partnership. Grants are also dished out to firms.

Just last year £51m was spent on projects to try and increase economic growth.

Gary Jeffries, chairman of the Solent LEP, said: ‘Being a business director for the LEP is a highly rewarding experience and provides business leaders with the opportunity to power growth in our region.

‘Working in partnership with local stakeholders and government, we come together to make sure we provide the right environment for all businesses to thrive. I am very proud of the projects we have delivered already but there is still more to do. That is why we need more senior business leaders to roll up their sleeves and get on board.’

Anyone from any background is welcome, providing they complement the current balance of expertise on the board.

The LEP particularly wants people with experience of financial planning, performance management, legal and governance best practice or risk management in the context of significant and complex budgets.

A new chairman is also required for the business support investment panel.

Businesses are also invited to become members. Apply by April 20 at solentlep.org.uk.