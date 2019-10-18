A brand new Lego store has opened at a popular shopping centre in Hampshire.

The shop is in the Westquay in Southampton and promises to fulfil all your children (or big kids) brick building fantasies.

To celebrate the opening the Lego store will be holding a four-day Grand Opening event from October 26 to 29 with a series of unique promotions in store.

Customers will be able to take advantage of a series of exclusive promotions including a free Lego Hidden Side Newbury Juice Bar with any purchase over £55.

Those spending over £125 will receive an exclusive Lego Store set that is only available at opening events and all attendees will receive a free Lego tile saying ‘I LOVE LEGO Store Southampton’.

Hunt for ghosts on the Lego Hidden Side bus which will be making an appearance at Westquay shopping centre over the Grand Opening weekend.

Participants will get a certificate and a ghost mask for taking part.

With all of these offers and the Lego Hidden Side Bus making an appearance at Westquay, the Grand Opening event is not one to be missed.

Alison Wood, Lego District Manager said, ‘We are thrilled to be bringing more play experiences, fun and building to Southampton. The new store is loaded full of exciting Lego big builds, play areas and activities.

‘You can even build your own minifigure and take it home, something that is unique to Lego Stores.’

This brand-new Lego store in Westquay, Southampton is the perfect destination for all brick fans, with a huge election of the latest Lego sets and a whole host of exciting in-store play experiences, activities and events only available in Lego Stores.

What’s more, the brand-new shop offers a full range of exciting new products only available direct from Lego stores and Lego.com including the likes of Lego Stranger Things: The Upside Down, Lego Creator Expert Harley Davidson Fatboy, plus many more.

And if that was not enough, the new store also offers plenty of benefits for Lego VIP members including exclusive VIP gifts with purchase, double point events and much more.