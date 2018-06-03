Library to run tech workshops for area’s silver surfers

PORTSMOUTH Libraries has teamed up with an O2 teach guru to help people brush up on their IT skills.

Billy Reed, from the O2 in Palmerston Road will be running a series of tech workshops in an effort to help silver surfers learn more about their smartphones, downloading apps, online shopping and comparing the market.

The next workshop will be held on Monday, June 18 from 10am until 12 noon at Southsea Library.

Workshops are free but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance at Southsea Library or by calling (023) 9268 8999.