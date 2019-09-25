Lidl has revealed the opening date for its new supermarket at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth.

It will welcome shoppers for the first time on Thursday, October 10.

Customers have been invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am and will be offered the chance to sample products throughout the day, along with deals and offers for the first week of opening.

Lidl is opening a new store in Portsmouth soon

These include a travel cot (£29.99, RRP £49.99) from Thursday, October 10, a steam iron (£9.99, RRP £19.99) from Friday October 11 and a premium stand mixer (£36.99, RRP £69.99) from Saturday, October 12.

The company says it will take on up to 40 new staff at the store.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, James Mitchell, said: ‘We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Portsmouth. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.’

