Life insurance company reaches medium status

LIFE insurance company Reassured is celebrating after officially reaching medium-size business status.

The firm, which has offices in Portsmouth, Basingstoke and Manchester, recently welcomed on board its 400th member of staff.

CEO Steve Marshall said: ‘It’s great to have achieved medium-size business status and have so many great staff within the company. We were recently placed eight in the Sunday Times Top 100 places to Work and it’s the staff which provides this positive working environment.’

Reassured is also set to open a new Southampton office.