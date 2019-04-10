LinkedIn Local to return to Portsmouth 

Have your say

A POPULAR business networking event where people get to meet their online contacts in person is to return to the city.

LinkedIn Local Portsmouth is returning to the Village Hotel North Harbour on Thursday, June 6 for the fifth time since its launch last year.

Linked In Local 'Pictured: Karen Murray, Martine Bolton and Giverney Harman'Picture: Habibur Rahman

The event has been sponsored by Southern Solutions & My VIP Card and it will see money raised for nominated charity Portsmouth-based Enable Ability.

LinkedIn Local events are a global phenomenon and the movement now has in excess of 1,000 hosts word wide in more than 100 countries. LinkedIn Local Portsmouth is ran voluntarily and all profits from the event go directly to our nominated charity.

The night starts with networking from 6pm, followed by guest speakers.

Tickets cost £13.95. For more go to bit.ly/2InTi4P