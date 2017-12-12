Live in Portsmouth? Find out how much your house went up in value this year

Have your say

HOUSE prices in Portsmouth rose by an average of 8.2 per cent this year, according to new figures.

That mirrors the general trend of rising house prices, with the average UK property reaching £223,807 in October, an increase of 4.5 per cent annually.

England continues to see the biggest price increase compared to the rest of the UK, with house prices increasing by 4.7 per cent over the year to October, reaching £240,860 on average.

The area showing the largest annual growth was Swale in Kent, where house prices incresed by 15.5 per cent to reach £254,831 on average.

The lowest annual growth was recorded in Hartlepool, where average prices fell by 6.1 per cent to an average of £98,712.

The City of London meanwhile has seen a growth of 12.2 per cent, with prices standing at an average £889,728.

Wales saw average house prices increase by 4.5 per cent to reach £153,316.

Gwynedd has seen a 10.6 per cent increases in their average house prices, to reach £158,721, while Rhondda Cynon Taf saw the least growth, a -1.3 per cent fall to see average house prices of £102,707.

Scottish house prices however dropped by -0.7 per cent on average in October compared to September, but they remain up by 2.8 per cent for the year.

Na h-Eileanan Siar saw the largest increase in Scotland, recording a rise of 11.6 per cent to £110,441.

The market in Edinburgh remains strong, with the average price rising 8.5 per cent to £247,568.

Prices in Aberdeen continue to decrease, with the average property now costing £164,655, down 4.0 per cent on last year.

The average price in Northern Ireland stands at £132,169, an increase of 6 per cent over the year.

Average prices/annual change:

England: £240,860 / 4.7%

Scotland: £143,544 / 2.8%

Wales: £153,316 / 4.5%

Northern Ireland: £132,169 / 6.0%

House prices by city

Portsmouth: £208,473 / 8.2%

Aberdeen: £164,655 / -4.0%

Bristol: £279,286 / 6.3%

Birmingham: £176,014 / 7.0%

Bradford: £137,345 / 3.8%

Brighton and Hove: £363,561 / 5.5%

Cardiff: £199,747 / 5.5%

Coventry: £178,258 / 9.0%

Dundee: £122,235 / 2.9%

Edinburgh: £247,568 / 8.5%

Glasgow: £122,116 / 4.6%

Hull: £108,497 / 2.9%

Leeds: £173,465 / 2.6%

Leicester: £162,580 / 7.3%

Liverpool: £129,564 / 9.7%

London: £889,728 / 12.2%

Manchester: £169,018 / 8.9%

Newcastle upon Tyne: £153,238 / -2.9%

Norwich: £197,548 / 2.8%

Peterborough: £184,101 / 7.8%

Plymouth: £174,334 / 5.8%

Preston: £129,542 / 4.3%

Salford: £149,727 / 5.0%

Sheffield: £160,960 / 7.8%

Sunderland: £117,045 / 3.9%

Wakefield: £141,433 / 3.7%

York: £244,560 / 5.0%

The UK House Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Office for National Statistics and Land & Property Services Northern Ireland.