Lloyd is motivated to launch firm after life-changing news

A DESIGN teacher struck with kidney failure, heart failure and pneumonia has turned his life around and launched his own business.

Lloyd Ansell suffered kidney failure in 2014.

For two years, the entrepreneur underwent various different forms of dialysis.

In 2016, Lloyd was offered a life-changing opportunity and given a kidney transplant and, slowly, he returned to his old self.

Lloyd said: ‘It was a harrowing time and the transplant was quite literally a life-saver. While recovering, I thought about changing my life.

Having taught design in Portsmouth for 17 years, Lloyd is always thinking up new ideas.

He explained: ‘After a serious illness, it’s time to act upon your dreams and do something about it.

‘One day my wife asked me to pick up some shorts in town for my son. I wanted to know if any shops had a sale on, but there was no way to find out.’

Lloyd contacted a local web designer who helped him to create his website, findmysale.com.

Lloyd said: ‘It’s completely free for the shop and the user.

‘Shops sign up online and can post whenever they’re having a sale, be it one day or one month long.’

‘The store can also add opening times, pictures, their Twitter or Facebook details and Google Map details.

‘They can post whenever they like.’

Lloyd has more than 50 stores across the south coast signed up to his site including Portsmouth Cycle Exchange, Riva, Spice N Grill and Portsmouth Carpet Specialists.

Customers can follow their favourite shops through the website to see when the next sale is posted.

Lloyd said: ‘I’ve signed up big brands and independents who want more exposure.

‘It feels great to be able to help businesses and to feel like I’m achieving something that I never thought I could.’