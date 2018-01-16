Local dealer helps boost Volvo car sales figures

Havant’s local Volvo dealership, Cambridge Garage, has played a major part in securing the Swedish manufacturer’s second-highest UK sales figures for a quarter of a century, with 46,139 cars sold in 2017.

This is only slightly behind 2016’s record-breaking figure of 46,696, and an especially strong result in an overall new car market down nearly six per cent.

The XC60 proved the UK’s best-selling model, with more than 16,000 sold. This was followed by the V40 and V40 Cross Country (14,256), and the XC90 (6,210).

Mike Freeborn, from Cambridge Garage Havant, said: ‘We are delighted with our 2017 sales, which have been supported by some excellent new products such as the all-new XC60, S90 and V90.’

‘2018 is going to be an exciting year, with our new XC40 premium compact SUV set to arrive in February.’

This impressive UK performance helped Volvo achieve another year of record global sales, selling 571,577 cars in 2017, up 7 per cent on 2016.

Jon Wakefield, managing director of Volvo Cars UK, said: ‘Selling more than 46,000 new cars and growing our UK market share is a tremendous result, especially considering the current market conditions.’