Logistics firm sponsors round the world race

THE logo of PSP Logistic is a common sight on containers transiting the Panama Canal, but this British business put on a show of a different kind of vessel when the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race fleet travelled through the industrial wonder this month.

This is the third time PSP Logistics, in Fareham, has branded a boat in the Clipper Race, a 40,000 nautical mile race crewed by non-professional sailors.

After racing for two weeks from Seattle to Panama, the PSP Logistics yacht joined the 10 other 70ft Clipper boats in transiting the 78km long Panama Canal, ahead of the current 1,900 nautical mile race to New York.

PSP Logistics MD, Frank Dixie, said: ‘This is our fifth race as the official logistics partner and we are hugely proud and excited to be a part of such an incredible global event.’

The PSP Logistics yacht is currently sixth in the overall Clipper Race Standings and has featured on the podium four times, including winning Race 7 from the Whitsundays, Australia, to Sanya in China. The race concludes in Liverpool on July 28.