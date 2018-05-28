Long-standing roofer undergoes big face-lift

SIG Roofing is undergoing a major branch refurbishment programme, with the people of Portsmouth being one of the first to benefit.

Of its branches, 30 will have an external facelift as well as an extensive internal refit.

The Portsmouth branch, which has been based on Moneyfield Lane for over 35 years, now has a more spacious display space and a new trade counter.

Many improvements can be seen across the newly-refurbished branch and, to celebrate, the firm held an open day.

New and old customers were greeted with bacon sandwiches as they met technical specialists and took advantage of special offers.

Branch manager Steve Duckworth said: ‘From the feedback so far, everyone is delighted with the new look.

‘Colleagues are really pleased with the makeover and we’re looking forward to continuing to offer our customers the exceptional level of service they’ve become used to in the improved layout.

‘Many of them have been buying from us for years as we try to get their materials and products exactly when they want them.’