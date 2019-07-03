ORGANISERS behind the opening of the new Eden nightclub at Gunwharf Quays have said it is ‘going to be the place to be in Portsmouth’.

It came as The News enjoyed a sneak peek inside the venue ahead of its grand launch on Friday, which will see ex-JLS star Marvin Humes play a DJ set.

Staff at Eden, a nightclub set to open at Gunwharf Quays on Friday. Picture: Giles Christopher

Looking out to the marina, Eden is in the unit formerly occupied by Tiger Tiger, which closed down with a trio of parties in May.

The venue has a capacity of 1,900 people, three club rooms, a bar and restaurant and an outdoor terrace.

Lisa Loebenberg, a spokeswoman for Eden, described it as ‘the ultimate, all-under-one-roof venue where you can drink, dance, dine and discover.’

She added: ‘We’re super excited to be opening this Friday. It's been a massive project for us and it’s something that’s one of a kind and we really can’t wait for everyone to come down and see it.

‘We know we’re going to be the place to be in Portsmouth.

‘We’ve got the best views, the best location and we’re going to have the best product.’

Watch our video at Eden at the top of this story to enjoy a sneak peek of the venue.

