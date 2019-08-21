Look inside this £425,000 Hampshire four-bedroom home which is up for sale

Have your say

Here is an extended four-bedroom family home offered for sale in excellent decorative order featuring a luxury fitted kitchen with an extensive range of integrated appliances.

The property is up for sale now with Pearsons, and has a guide price of £425,000.

Set within a small mature cul-de-sac, The Pastures offers easy access to Denmead village centre and local primary schools.

Internally, the property provides excellent-sized and well-proportioned accommodation which has been further enhanced with the conversion of the garage to provide a useful study/games room.

To the front a good-size drive provides parking for three to four cars.

The living room has its own feature fireplace with a double-glazed square bay window at the front. From there you can open sliding doors into the sun room, which has two velux-style windows and leads out into the rear garden.

The garden is mostly lawn with a patio area, and has a timber shed and pedestrian access via a side gate.

If you are interested you can arrange a viewing by calling Pearsons on 02392 259151.