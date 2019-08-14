Look inside this huge Denmead family home on the market for £950,000

Have your say

For the first time in over 30 years there is the opportunity to purchase a fantastic family home set upon substantial grounds extending to approximately 1.57 acres.

The home, in Furzeley Road in Denmead, is on the market with Pearsons for £950,000.

An electronic gated entrance opens to a large driveway offering plenty of parking and double garage.

This attractive property opens up into a welcoming hallway allowing you to see the accommodation on offer.

Choose which of the sitting rooms or dining areas you want to relax in and there is more than enough room for the children to chill out and have their own space too.

With bedrooms and bathrooms on both floors, it’s ideal for a growing family or indeed dependant relatives.

That’s just the main house, wait until you see the detached bungalow set to the rear! The garden, which extends to the paddock, has a separate entrance to the side of the main property.

Garden enthusiasts can enjoy the lawns, borders, trees and ornamental pond to nurture.

To find out more and to arrange a viewing, call Pearsons on 01329 288241.

To see more of our local properties up for sale make sure you catch our property supplement inside The News each Wednesday.

