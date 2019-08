The imposing two-storey apartment is part of the former Royal Marine Barracks in Southsea. The property commands 360 degree views of the Solent and across to the Isle of Wight, and has recently been rented out.

Picture: Fine & Country / SWNS Fine & Country / SWNS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Picture: Fine & Country / SWNS Fine & Country / SWNS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Picture: Fine & Country / SWNS Fine & Country / SWNS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Picture: Fine & Country / SWNS Fine & Country / SWNS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more