Lucketts buys coach firm

LUCKETTS Group has acquired Solent Coaches as part of its rapid expansion plans.

The acquisition of the Ringwood-based operation provides Lucketts, based in Fareham, with an extra 12 coaches to it’s fleet of around 130 vehicles.

Managing director Tony Lawman said: ‘At the start of the year we announced our intention to expand geographically and Solent Coaches fits into this plan perfectly,’

‘The company is family-owned like Lucketts and its offering of coach hire, days out and school travel reflects our core business.’

The coach firm is taking on 19 staff from Solent Coaches, with plans to further grow the Ringwood site.

Tony said: ‘It is very much business as usual. The Solent Coaches name will be retained and all booking and contracts will carry on as normal.’