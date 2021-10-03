Lucky Vauxhall customer scoops £10,000 prize when he buys his car in Fareham

Left to right; Ian Simpson, branch manager, Steven Killick and his wife at Eden Vauxhall Fareham

Eden Motor Group, which has a Vauxhall showroom in Newgate Lane, held a VIP sales event in June where loyal customers had the opportunity to buy a new car at exclusive prices, and to be entered into a draw to win £10,000.

This VIP promotion has been running for five years and so far, Eden Motor Group have given away £50,000 to valued customers across their group.

Steven Killick, born and bred in Hampshire, bought a Vauxhall Mokka X Griffi during the event and was shocked to find he’d been chosen as the winner.

Mr Killick, 56, said he is planning to use the money to go on holiday abroad.

The cash giveaway is not the only good thing Eden Motor Group has achieved this year.

Recently, Fareham colleagues teamed up with another local dealer group for a charity football match to support ‘Sophie’s Journey’ – a charity set up in memory of 10-year-old Sophie Fairall from Stubbington, who recently died from cancer.

It raised more than £5,000 – with Eden beating their rivals 5-1.

James Kurd, operations director, said: ‘Our core values include our responsibility and influence in the community, and we know this can be significant.

‘We play an integral part of driving community spirit and look forward to working with more charities in the future.