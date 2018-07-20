Luxury holiday cottages in the Meon Valley are up for gong

A LUXURY holiday cottage firm in the Meon Valley has been shortlisted in a prestigious awards scheme.

Wallops Wood Cottages, in Droxford, is a finalist in the Best Rural Tourism Business category at the Rural Business Awards (RBAs).

Now in their fourth year, the RBAs are the only UK-wide business awards specifically for the rural sector.

Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon, the award sponsors, said: ‘Congratulations to all the shortlisted companies ahead of the regional finals of the 2018 Rural Business Awards.

‘These local businesses have a real positive impact on the local and national economy, and are a true inspiration to others. We wish all the nominees the best of luck.’

The regional winners will be announced on October 23 at a ceremony at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking.

The national final will take place on February 28.