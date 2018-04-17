Major acquisitions fuel coach firm to further success

A COACH operator is kicking its expansion plans up a gear by making its second acquisition in just four months.

Lucketts Group recently announced its acquisition of a North Hampshire 35-coach firm, Mortons Travel Limited.

Fareham-based Lucketts will retain all 60 members of staff from Mortons, with managing director Tony Lawman stating that he wants to grow the family business.

The news comes mere months after the firm added Solent Coaches to its portfolio.

Lucketts’ fleet now totals 175 vehicles and the move will widen its reach to the north of the county and beyond into Berkshire.

Mortons Travel will retain its name, coaches and client portfolio but can call on Lucketts for extra resources if needed.

Shareholders of Mortons, Adrian and Joanne Morton, said they are happy to be passing the company on to a fellow family business and that they look forward to spending more time with their young children.

Adrian said: ‘Having grown the company over a period of 14 years it felt like the right time to pass the business on to someone who could develop it long into the future.

‘Lucketts has an enviable reputation in the business and we felt our loyal customers and staff would be in safe hands.’

On the acquisition, MD Tony said: ‘There were a lot of synergies between Lucketts and Mortons, not least the fact that it’s a family owned company with our same core values of safety, reliability, quality and attention to detail.’