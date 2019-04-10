Major deal for safety line business in Horndean 

A FALL protection supplier has partnered with an insulation and building envelope firm in a bid to improve national coverage of its safety line service.

Premsafe, in Horndean, a leading fall protection supplier and installer, has partnered with Kingspan.

In addition to horizontal safety lines, Premsafe also designs, supplies, installs and compliance tests a suite of fall protection solutions, such as mobile man anchors, roof access systems and lightning protection.

Its SafePro2 is the only horizontal safety line system which can be installed on a Kingspan roof which enables the building owner to retain their single-point warranty.

Premsafe’s director James Turvey said: ‘Having worked with Kingspan for over a year to establish this partnership, we’re delighted to be named as Kingspan’s go-to installer for SafePro2 and we look forward to helping their customers.’

Richard Biston, Kingspan’s commercial director, added: ‘Premsafe have shown that they are reliable, competent and experienced fall protection specialists and we have every faith in their ability to provide safe and efficient installation of SafePro2.

‘Our partnership with Premsafe will enable us to offer extended single-point warranties on Kingspan roofs which could potentially save our customers significant amounts of time, money and stress.’

Over the next 12 months, Premsafe plans to install up to hundreds of SafePro2 systems across the UK, using their presence in Portsmouth, London, Manchester and Leicester to ensure maximum geographical coverage.