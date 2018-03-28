Manager appointed at Portsmouth Port

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH International Port has welcomed a new business development manager to its team.

In a move to enhance customer relations and further develop its cruise, ferry and freight markets, the firm has appointed Ian Palacio.

Ian’s career includes spending 19 years working with Associated British Ports.

For the last 12 years, the new business manager has worked for ABP in Southampton.

With his entire life dedicated to the shipping industry, Ian is relishing the new challenge.

Ian said: ‘I’ve received a warm welcome and was excited to take the new role. It was certainly time for a change and a new challenge.

‘My move to Portsmouth International Port feels like a natural progression and I look forward to helping current customers, and developing relationships with new operators too.’

Port director Mike Sellers has stated his aim to significantly increase the cruise business at Portsmouth International Port over the next few years.