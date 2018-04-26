Managing director takes the helm at Mindworks

A NEW managing director has been appointed at MindWorks Marketing.

Following the news that the firm became an employee-owned business last year, it has announced that director Michelle Leggatt is taking over from John Harris-Burland as the firm’s new MD.

As a chartered marketer, Michelle has worked for the company for over 17 years.

MindWorks was founded in Emsworth in 1998. Since starting out the firm has run campaigns for international brands including Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Ford, Suzuki and Wiggle.

Michelle has been involved in and seen changes in various sectors of the business including strategic planning, brand strategy, digital marketing and events.

She said: ‘I am delighted to be taking on this new role at an exciting time for the company, which has grown 10-fold in size over the years to a 34-strong team.

‘It is a great privilege to be at the helm of the good ship on the next stage of her journey into the start of our third decade.’

John said: ‘Michelle has been key in helping me build MindWorks into the successful company that it is today.

‘She is enabling me to spend more time working on key strategic projects for a range of clients – the work that I enjoy so much!’