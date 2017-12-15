Manufacturers in south east end the year in a healthy position

MANUFACTURERS in the South East are ending the year in a healthy position, says a new survey.

The Manufacturing Outlook survey, conducted by EEF, for the fourth quarter shows that orders increased to +47 per cent which was the joint second highest of any UK region.

This reflects the national picture of a sector benefitting from increasing demand from Europe and growing markets around the world.

Recruitment is being boosted across the South East by this strong performance and the need for extra capacity. However, business confidence in the region has dipped slightly as we approach 2018.

Martin Strutt, region director for EEF, said: ‘Not only have we seen consistently positive survey responses in each quarter this year, but growth has been evident across all industry segments and UK regions in 2017.’