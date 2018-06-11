Marine clothing retailer Henri Lloyd goes into administration after 55 years

FASHION and clothing retailer Henri Lloyd has gone into administration, blaming challenging high street conditions.

The marine clothing retailer, which has a concession in House of Fraser in Chichester as well as seven stores around the UK and numerous House of Fraser outlets, was founded in Manchester in 1963.

RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP have been appointed joint administrators.

In a statement it said: ‘The decision to appoint administrators was made due to challenging trading conditions on the high street.

‘It’s early days but we are talking to potential interested parties and working with our professional advisors to review the status of the business with a view to maximising the returns to creditors.’

The firm has Tour de France winners Team Sky on its books and it also provided official merchandise for the Land Rover BAR America’s Cup team.