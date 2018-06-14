Marine clothing retailer Henri Lloyd saved – however jobs will still be lost

FASHION and clothing retailer Henri Lloyd has been bought out of administration – however, 128 jobs will still be lost.

The marine clothing retailer, which has a concession in House of Fraser in Chichester as well as seven stores around the UK and numerous House of Fraser outlets, appointed administrators earlier this week blaming challenging high street conditions.

The firm was bought by Aligro UK, which was established on June 4, on Monday. It agreed to buy five stores and certain stock assets. This means stores in Falmouth, Truro, Street and Swindon will close down, as well as 20 House of Fraser concessions and its Manchester headquarters, resulting in 128 job losses.

Aligro said it would continue to trade the Henri Lloyd stores in Salcombe, Dartmouth, Cowes, Cheshire Oaks and Lymington, saving 38 jobs. Six head office employees will also stay on.