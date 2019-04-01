Marketing firm marks new office with a party

Have your say

INSPIRATIONAL entrepreneur Becky Lodge is taking her business to the next level – and into a new office.

Having started marketing firm Little Kanga from the kitchen table in 2015, Becky said she is excited to be taking up residence at Fareham Innovation Centre as the next stage of her business evolution occurs.

An accomplished business woman, Becky is holding an event to thank all those who have supported her on her journey.

She will be sharing the trials and tribulations of setting up a start-up and celebrating the new base.

Becky also runs the StartUp Disruptors community; and organises the Hampshire Meet The Buyer event.

The event starts at 4pm on Thursday, April 18. For more e-mail admin@littlekanga.co.uk