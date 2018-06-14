Mary Rose Museum offers business tours

BUSINESSES can book an exclusive drinks reception and private tour of the Mary Rose Museum as part of a new offering that aims to bring the Tudor story to life.

The offer comes as part of a wider campaign by the museum to become an international attraction and promote the Mary Rose’s unique Tudor story,

Its ‘Henry VIII – 500 years. A heartbeat away’ campaign emphasises the emotional connection for visitors and provides a journey into Tudor life.

Events manager Becky Ashton said: ‘We’re very excited to be launching a new package of drinks receptions and private tours for companies. It ties in with our campaign because we want coming to the Mary Rose to be much more than just a visit. This is a fully immersive and evocative experience that will take guests on a journey into the Tudor era – not just into the life of Henry VIII but also ordinary people.

‘With summer around the corner, now is the perfect time for companies to make the most of our venue spaces and give their guests a day they will never forget.’

The tours can cater for between 12 and 45 guests.