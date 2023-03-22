For that is the date that the city’s networking and fundraising night returns to the Village Hotel for another packed evening aimed at bringing businesses closer together.

The initiative was originally started by award-winning businessman Ian Gribble before the baton was picked up by Lauren de Vries. When Lauren announced at the start of this year she was standing down and cancelled the planned event in February it was not long before her successors stepped forward.

Giant Leap director Bill Moulsdale and commercial photographer Penny Plimmer are now leading the charge and looking forward to their first event on May 4 from 6pm to 8.30pm.

7/3/19 LinkedInLocal Portsmouth is returning to Village Hotel, on May 4. It has had a long-standing pedigree in the city - here are Karen Murray, Martine Bolton and Giverney Harman at a previous event in 2019n Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Penny and I heard that LinkedIn Local was shutting down and we both agreed right there on the spot that couldn’t happen, the great work of Ian Gribble could not get lost,’ said Bill.

‘So much good has come out of these events for the local business community and local charities, raising in the region of £2,000 per event for great causes, all local to Portsmouth which has a thriving charitable heart. We just had to act.

‘We also wanted to take it to a new level, to encourage more fresh, young, local talent and to deliver real value to the visitors that attend. We are both really excited about what we have pulled together so far, the guests are in for a real treat. We can’t say too much and give the game away, we love a little bit of mystique.’

Guests on the night include singing sensations Amba Tremain and Rosie Hollins and there will be a few words from the sponsors HSDC (Havant and South Downs College) and Rebellion Marketing. The chosen charity is A World With Friends, founded in Portsmouth by Lewis Hine when he was aged 14 and recovering in hospital for surgery on a brain tumour to help lonely and isolated children.

Giant Leap Video & Photography director Bill Moulsdale, who ha taken on the running of LinkedInLocal Portsmouth with commercial photographer Penny Plimmer Picture: Sarah Standing

‘The latter is a real heartbreaker, so bring your tissues’’ said Bill. ‘But I can reveal that there is also a surprise in store, never before seen at a LinkedIn Local event.’

