Mayor of Havant opens Southern Co-op funeral home

A NEW funeral home held an open day to tackle the taboo of speaking about death.

Colleagues at Southern Co-op’s new funeralcare branch, on London Road in Widley, invited residents in to speak about the services they offer from hearses, eco-friendly coffins and memorials.

They also handed over a cheque of £1,000 to The Elizabeth Foundation which supports babies and young children who are deaf.

The business was formally opened by Mayor of Havant Councillor Peter Wade.

He said: ‘It’s a pleasure to open the funeral home. I am sure it is going to be a very successful business.

‘I had no idea they have 24/7 bereavement advisors to give help and assistance to anyone. They are a very friendly bunch of people.’