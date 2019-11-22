POMPEY fans who listen to McDonald’s festive storybook this year can expect to hear a familiar voice.

The fast food giant have drafted in former striker Peter Crouch to record the audiobook for ‘The Christmas Adventures of Archie’.

Peter Crouch has done to audiobook for McDonald's Christmas advert. Picture: Patch Dolan/ McDonald's

The story features the star of McDonald’s Christmas advert Archie the Reindeer as he helps his woodland friends write their Christmas lists for Santa.

READ MORE: McDonald’s reveals its festive menu for this Christmas

In the audiobook Crouch rises to his role of storyteller, putting on different voices for ‘Willow the badger’, ‘Nigel the squirrel’ and ‘Robyn the robin’.

McDonald’s is giving away copies of the audiobook as well as 500,000 printed storybooks for free.

To get your Crouch voiced story ‘The Christmas Adventures of Archie’ head over to the Reindeer Ready Hub by clicking this link here.

You will be able to download it for free in either audiobook or e-book format.

READ MORE: Peter Crouch's best quotes: 20 of the former Portsmouth player's funniest moments

Archie fans can also order one of 500,000 printed copies of the book through the hub whilst stocks last – they are limited to one copy per house.

McDonald’s is committed to providing families access to children’s books and so far has distributed more than 70 million books over six years as part of its Happy Readers campaign.