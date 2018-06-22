McDonald’s is launching a new mini McFlurry and these are the flavours available

McDonalds has announced a range of new McFlurrys and they are perfect if you can’t stomach a full pot of ice cream.

The fast-food giant is launching a new mini McFlurry on Wednesday, June 27, and they are just 75g - which is half the size of a traditional McFlurry.

There will be limited edition Flake raspberry and Flake chocolate flavours. Picture: Myles New

The dinky pots are perfect for anyone who fancies ice cream but doesn’t want to commit all out to the indulgence of a full sized pot.

McDonald’s is also launching two limited edition flavours to go along with the mini McFlurry - these are raspberry Flake and chocolate Flake, but the classic Oreo, Crunchie and Dairy Milk flavours will also be available in mini form.

The mini McFlurry will cost 59p for the regular flavours, while the limited edition flavours will cost 89p,

But you better act quick if you want to try out the dinky ice cream as McDonald’s is only planning to sell them for a limited time, from June 27 to August 7, although if they prove to be a huge hit I’m sure the fast-food giant will find a way to keep them around!