McDonald's unveils its Christmas menu for 2019 - and announces when it will be available

Have your say

McDonald’s have unveiled its Christmas menu for the festive period.

It will see the return of the Big Tasty as well as other items such as Camembert cheese melt dippers and even reindeer treats.

McDonald's has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2019. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The festive menu will launch tomorrow at McDonald’s restaurants across the Portsmouth area as well as up and down the country.

The Camembert cheese melt dippers will be available in a sharebox with the fast food giant saying that this makes ‘it even easier to embrace the true meaning of the festive season’.

Fan favourites the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon will also be returning and your little ones call also tuck into a bag of reindeer treats – re-branded carrot sticks.

READ MORE: Here’s when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Portsmouth

Big Tasty with Bacon. Picture: Myles New/ McDonald's

Here is the full range of items on offer for McDonald’s Christmas menu this year:

- Big Tasty: 100 per cent British & Irish beef, cheese made with Emmental, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, and - of course - that Big Tasty sauce (RRP: £4.29, Medium Meal £5.89)

- Big Tasty with Bacon: Your favourite Big Tasty, this time with bacon (RRP: £4.69, Medium Meal £6.29)

- Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox: Twelve breaded cheese dippers, made with camembert and served with a Tangy Tomato dip (RRP: £4.49)

Matchmakers McFlurry is part of the Christmas menu. Picture: Myles New/ McDonald's

- Chicken Deluxe with Zesty Tomato Relish: Two pieces of succulent crispy chicken with a zesty tomato relish, cool mayo, cheese, lettuce and red onion rings in a square glazed and sesame seed topped bun (RRP: £5.19, Medium Meal £6.59)

- Cheese Melt Dippers: Four breaded cheese dippers, made with camembert and served with a Tangy Tomato dip (RRP: £1.69)

- Matchmakers Cool Mint McFlurry: Soft dairy ice cream swirled with Matchmakers, topped with a chocolate mint sauce (RRP: £1.39)

- Matchmakers Cool Mint Mini McFlurry: Soft dairy ice cream swirled with Matchmakers, topped with a chocolate mint sauce in a smaller size (RRP: 99p).

READ MORE: Look around Portsmouth Christmas market as it opens for 2019

Ben Fox, Marketing Director, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: ‘We’re all about making people’s lives easier at Christmas and having familiar favourites like the Big Tasty and Matchmakers Cool Mint McFlurry on menus when the festive season can feel so chaotic does just that.

‘For 2019 we are excited to be combining these firm favourites with the Chicken Deluxe too - a delicious new addition to the menu which we know our customers will love.’